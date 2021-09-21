Sanwo-Olu Mourns Risikat Adegeye, Sunny Ade’s Wife, Ex-Lagos Lawmaker

Sanwo-Olu Mourns Risikat Adegeye, Sunny Ade’s Wife, Ex-Lagos Lawmaker

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 3:03 pm


The late Risikat Adegeye and her husband, Sunny Ade

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and one of the wives of the renowned musician, King Sunny Ade, Mrs. Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.
Late Adegeye, a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission, died early hours of Tuesday, September 21.
Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Tuesday, described the former All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate in Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency as a trustworthy as a committed member of the ruling party.
He said the former lawmaker spent her life in the service of humanity, particularly for the people of Amuwo Odofin Constituency who she represented at the Lagos State House of Assembly as well as APC members at the grassroots level.
The Governor also commiserated with the deceased husband, King Sunny Ade, over the demise of his beloved wife.
“The death of Hon. Risikat Adegeye is a painful and big loss to Lagos APC, the deceased family and friends. She will be missed by her husband, King Sunny Ade, family, friends and the entire political class, particularly the people of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area.

“I pray that God would grant the soul of our beloved Mrs Risikat Adegeye eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family of the deceased,” the governor said.

