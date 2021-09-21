‘Police fired live bullets at us’, say protesting Julius Berger workers

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

Some Staff of Julius Berger construction company working on Bonny-Bodo road have accused personnel of Police Area command in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State of opening fire on them while they were protesting over protest over poor pay on Monday.

According to the workers, four of their colleagues were hit by stray bullets from the police officers.

Some of the workers who do not want their names mentioned accused the project manager of Julius Berger in the area of inviting the police to disperse the protesting staff.

The injured workers were said to have been immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Our Correspondent reports that neither the Rivers Police Command or the construction giant which has been executing numerous grade A projects in state has reacted to the accusation as at the time of filing in this story.

Workers at various sites of the construction giant in Port Harcourt had embarked on similar protests about two weeks ago at Waterlines and Azikiwe Road areas of Port Harcourt respectively.

The workers, who are reportedly from Bodo community had appealed to the management of Julius Berger for improved allowances.

According to reports, the workers also requested for equal payment with their counterparts working on projects in Bonny town who they claimed are earning more than them.

But according to the aggrieved staff, instead of looking into their grievances, the management of the Company allegedly invited police and army personnel chase them away from its premises.

Consequently the management of Julius Berger had sent out a memo announcing the sack of all protesting workers.

The company added that any of them ready to work should sign an undertaking.

The Rivers State had in a Government announcement declared some of the leaders of the aggrieved workers wanted for championing the protest.