PIA: Buhari asks Senate to confirm boards of oil sector regulatory authorities

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 2:28 pm


President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, sought Senate’s confirmation of members of the Board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The President in another letter to the upper chamber also sought the confirmation of the Board of the Upstream Regulatory Commission.

He explained in a letter dated Sept. 16, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, that the request to confirm the Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Directors for the Petroleum Regulatory Authority was made in accordance with the provision of Section 34(3) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

The nominees for confirmation into the Nigerian Petroleum Regulatory Board are: Idaere Ogan (Chairman); Mr Sarki Auwalu (Chief Executive).

“Abiodun Adeniji (Executive Director, Finance and Accounts); and Ogbugo Ukoha (Executive Director, Distributions Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure).

In a separate letter dated Sept. 16, Buhari while relying on the provision of Section 11(3) of the PIA 2021, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of four nominees as Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners to the Board of the Upstream Regulatory Commission.

The nominees for confirmation are: Isa Modibo (Chairman); Mr Gbenga Komolafe (Chief Executive); Hassan Gambo (Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts); and Ms Rose Ndong (Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management).

According to the President, both requests for the confirmation of the board’s membership were made “in order to fast track the process for the establishment of the Commission”.

