Governor Sule of Nasarawa: APC will back Osinbajo for 2023 presidency if …

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, met with members of the Progressives Consolidation Group (PCG) in Lafia, the state capital, on Monday, 20 September. He vowed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would back Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo if he should throw his hat into the ring of the 2023 presidential election.

However, the group acknowledged that Osinbajo had not declared his interest in the race. Notwithstanding that, it said it was in Nasarawa to beg that Governor Sule should support Osinbajo.

Sule responded that APC governors would back the VP because he is a good brand; he is a “sellable” candidate any day anywhere.

In his words: “Our concern is how we will sustain the party beyond President Buhari. So, if you come up with the idea, you know you will not only get my attention but the attention of every progressive governor in the country.”

“So, if you are going about to sell this man, I want you to know that not every product is sellable but Osinbajo is sellable.

“I pray that all the work you are doing now will not be in vain. It will be good for our party and the progress of this country.”

Aliyu Kurfi, the PCG chairman, argued that Osinbajo Osinbajo would make Nigeria a “better place for all of us” if he is given the opportunity to become president,

Kurfi added: “We are here sir on a very serious business, the serious business of political succession. We are on our mission but engineered by the vision of one of our elder statesmen, Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.”

“We have gone through the various records of activities, life histories and of course the trends of events in politics and we have agreed as an association to work towards the promotion of his candidature.

“We made this decision because we believe with all honesty that we have a professional gentleman if given the opportunity will not only continue the good work of Mr President but with gentlemen like you to support, make Nigeria a better place for all of us.”

“His foresight in so many areas will be useful for Nigeria. He is detribalised and a man who is detached from the shallow thinking of many of us who are tribal bigots.

“We believe we have a gentleman whose thinking is simply that of Nigeria and Nigeria alone.

“We believe he is a gentleman whose political competence knows no bounds. So we have every reason to sell him for the benefit of Nigeria.”