2023: Gunmen attack politicians in Enugu, vow to stop election in Southeast

Monday, September 20, 2021 7:45 am


FILE Photo: Gunmen: Gunmen attack attack political meeting, vow to stop election in Southeast

Richard Elesho

As the 2023 dateline for general elections in Nigeria draw nearer, a gang of gunmen on Sunday reportedly attacked a political meeting in Enugu West Senatorial District, Enugu State threatening to stop the election.

In a video that went viral on social media, the gunmen shot sporadically to disperse politicians at the meeting even as they were saying “no election will hold in Biafra land.”

Sunday Independent reports that the lucky set among the politicians escaped as the gunmen stormed the area.

Those that were not that lucky to escape were beaten and molested.

Those that could not escape were seen in the video captured and asked to lie down by the gunmen who marched on their back and queried them on what the gathering was all about.

A voice in the video said: “What are you doing here? You are here for party politics like you do every four years. Which party?

“We’ve stopped the campaign on Biafra land. We don’t want anybody coming out for anything campaign because will be no election in this country anymore.

“You want to bring Fulani back to our place? We chased them away and you want to bring them back.

“Don’t you like how we chased away the Fulanis? Why do you want to bring them back? You want to bring the problem into Enugu West again. We have asked you people, to stop these party campaigns you are doing on our land. You are all here for party campaigns. You are the ones destroying Enugu West.

When contacted, the Police spokesman of Enugu State police command, Daniel Ndukwe said he was yet to see the video of the attack.

