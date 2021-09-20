2023: Group seeks Nasarawa Assembly support for Osinbajo

By Awayi Kuje

The Progressive Consolidation Group for Osinbajo 2023, a pressure group has stressed the need for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Dr Aliyu Rabiu- Kurfi, the chairman of the group stated this when he led other members to the Nasarawa State House of Assembly in Lafia on Monday.

He said that the group was in the state to drum support for Osinbajo to become the president in 2023.

Rabiu- Kurfi said that members of the group cut across the six geo- political zones of the state.

”We are in the House of Assembly on voluntary mission in the interest of the party and the country at large.

” We are on a mission for Osinbajo for President come 2023 for a smooth transition,” he said.

Responding, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House said that the lawmakers would support the position taken by Gov. Abdullahi Sule on the issue at the appropriate time.

”When the time to choose who will be the country’s next president, the position that will be taken by Sule will be the position and direction of the House.

The speaker, who emphasised that the state was one of the few states in the country that have absolute stability in APC said that the state would continue to remain one united family beyond 2023.

” Here in Nasarawa State, we have our leader, our father, who is the governor. The governor is our leader and we shall be looking unto him to give us direction.

” Whatever Sule agreed on is our position, his position is the position of the House.

” Yes, the Vice President, all Nigerians know that he is a very loyal person to Mr President , he is also very hard working, we are looking at him and the President as twins brothers.

” Nobody has any reason to go against the vice president, our expectations is for him to continue to be loyal and hardworking,” the speaker said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi promised to continue to synergise with the governor for good working relationship to ensure that the people get dividends of democracy,