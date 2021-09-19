Kogi: Vigilante group kills 11 bandits, rescue 2 kidnap victims

By Richard Elesho

A gun battle between members of the Kogi State Vigilante Service and bandits in Otuyi community of Kogi State, has resulted in the killing of no less than 11 men of the underworld. Two kidnapped victims were rescued in the operation.

It would be recalled that the commander of the vigilante group, Alhassan Alhassan, was killed last Tuesday by the kidnappers during a gun battle.

However, on Thursday morning, the Vigilante regrouped and invaded the forest where 11 bandits were killed and 2 abductees were rescued.

A member of the vigilante group who was part of the operation but preferred anonymity, said the vigilantes reinforced with hunters stormed the forest at Ottoyi village which shares border with Niger State.

He said his men engaged the kidnappers in a shootout which led to the killing of 11 of the bandits, adding that scores of the kidnappers escaped with bullet wounds.

He said they also destroyed two kidnappers’ camps and recovered army uniforms, magazines, drugs, energy drinks, foodstuff and condiments, as well as rubber boots.

The state’s Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Engr Abubakar Bashir Gegu, who is a native of the area, confirmed the incident in a discussion.