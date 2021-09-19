Kidnapping: Police warn against night prayer sessions in Ogun

Sunday, September 19, 2021 11:35 pm


File: Nigerian Police personnel: Police arrest gunmen in Imo

Nigerian Policemen

By Ige Adekunle
Police in Ogun on Sunday warned the public against organizing prayer sessions at night, especially at forest area, to avoid being victims of kidnappers.
Police Spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in a statement made available to newsmen, in Ota, Ogun.
Oyeyemi noted that the Ogun state police command has observed with great concern that, despite the series of warnings and security tips from the command, some members of public are still in the habit of organizing prayer sessions in the forest, thereby making themselves easy prey for kidnappers.
“However, in as much as the command is not oblivious of right to freedom of religion, it is worthy of note that the present security situation in the country does not favorably disposed to organizing prayer sessions in isolated places,” the PPRO said.
He appealed to the public to refrain from creating opportunities for kidnappers to operate as the command was working assiduously to get rid of the criminal elements, who turned kidnapping into business.
Oyeyemi explained that security should be seen everybody’s business and “we should all play our part in securing ourselves and our property, adding that after all the scriptures even enjoined us to watch and pray.”
“However, if there is any compelling reason to embark on such prayer sessions, the organizers should report to the nearest police station for advice and possible security patrol of the area.

