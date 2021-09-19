Ethiopian Airline resumes flight to Enugu Oct. 1

Ethiopian Airline resumes flight to Enugu Oct. 1

Sunday, September 19, 2021 8:25 pm


Ethiopian Airline to resume flight to Enugu airport

Ethiopian Airline to resume flight to Enugu airport

By Yunus Yusuf

The Ethiopian Airline said on Sunday it would resume flights to Enugu as from Oct. 1, two years after it suspended flight to the South-Eastern state.

The airline’s General Manager, Shimeles Arage, who confirmed the proposed resumption in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, said that every week there would be a flight on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with B787 Dreamliner.

“Oct. 1 is Nigeria’s Independence Day and the flight to Enugu on that day will reinforce Ethiopian Airline good relations with Nigeria since the first flight to Nigeria in 1960,” he said.

Arage recalled that the airline stopped flights to Enugu in 2019 when the Nigerian aviation authorities closed the airport to refurbish the runway.

He said before the closure of the airport for runway repairs, Ethiopian was the only international airline flying to Enugu.

The airport was officially re-opened to domestic flights in 2020 and to international flights in Aug. 2021.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    My Birthday Secret and Philosophy
    5 hours ago

    Why I love kids
    Nigeria Police: 5 hours ago

    Kidnapping: Police warn against night prayer sessions in Ogun
    Rivers United players 6 hours ago

    CAF Champions League: Rivers’ United defeat Yanga, earn first round ticket
    One of the arrested suspects by the Operatives of NDLEA 6 hours ago

    Pregnant woman, fake soldier, others arrested for drug offences
    BBNaija: Yousef and Saskay evicted 7 hours ago

    BBNaija: Why Yousef and Saskay were evicted
    In this photo taken on September 16, 2021, President Buhari is flanked by Governor Buni and Governor Matawalle (to the left), as well as Mr Fani-Kayode and Mr Mustapha (to the right) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja 8 hours ago

    Why we were angry with Buhari over Fani-Kayode – APC Chieftain  
    President Muhammadu Buhari 9 hours ago

    APC foundation members send “SOS“ message to Buhari