How Okonjo Iweala’s Brother, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Survived Cultists’ Attack

Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State, is the birthplace of Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO). Hoodlums wanted to cause anguish there, but for the intervention of Providence. In other words, the Obi of the town, HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, WTO DG’s brother, and his convoy survived cultists attack during their visit to Otulu Ogwashiku-Uku, Delta State where he went to offer prayers.

The Obi and members of the Council of Ogwashi-Uku visited Otulu Ogwashi-Uku Friday, September 17, 2021. The visit was largely successful and the Obi met members of the community, prayed with them and discussed with them about the issues.

At the end of the visit and when the Obi was departing, cultists and thugs imported into Otulu who was aware of the visit attacked members of the entourage who were at the rear of the convoy. The thugs also attempted to forcefully seize a gun belonging to a law enforcement member who escorted the Obi on the visit.

It is important to note that members of the press accompanied the Obi on the visit. Also law enforcement agents from the Office of the Area Commander and the Brigade Command in Asaba were also there at the visit and witnessed everything that happened.

The people who sponsored the thugs are, accordimg to a Palace Statement, “are known to us and will be brought to Justice.”