How Okonjo Iweala’s Brother, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Survived Cultists’ Attack

How Okonjo Iweala’s Brother, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Survived Cultists’ Attack

Saturday, September 18, 2021 12:49 pm


 

HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo11

Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State, is the birthplace of Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, the Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO). Hoodlums wanted to cause anguish there, but for the intervention of Providence. In other words, the Obi of the town, HRM Obi Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, WTO DG’s brother, and his convoy survived cultists attack during their visit to Otulu Ogwashiku-Uku, Delta State where he went to offer prayers.

The Obi and members of the Council of Ogwashi-Uku visited Otulu Ogwashi-Uku Friday, September 17, 2021. The visit was largely successful and the Obi met members of the community, prayed with them and discussed with them about the issues.
At the end of the visit and when the Obi was departing, cultists and thugs imported into Otulu who was aware of the visit attacked members of the entourage who were at the rear of the convoy. The thugs also attempted to forcefully seize a gun belonging to a law enforcement member who escorted the Obi on the visit.
It is important to note that members of the press accompanied the Obi on the visit. Also law enforcement agents from the Office of the Area Commander and the Brigade Command in Asaba were also there at the visit and witnessed everything that happened.

The people who sponsored the thugs are, accordimg to a Palace Statement, “are known to us and will be brought to Justice.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Oluwayemisi Ajayi refutes Helen Prest’s claim of being a shareholder of her Husband Company
    Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State: Chairman, PDP National Convention Planning Committee 4 hours ago

    2023: PDP will capture presidency, 28 states – National convention chair
    LR: Governor Sanwo-Olu, VP Osinbajo and Pastor Kumuyi at the book launch in Lagos on Friday 4 hours ago

    Osinbajo to Christians: Pay your Pentecost tax
    Police patrol: 4 hours ago

    Police: House housewife killed 3 stepsons with poison in Yobe
    Rep Tunji Olawuyi, member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara unveiling his 2021 Digital Empowerment Programme recently. 5 hours ago

    PhD, Masters degree holders apply for Rep’s empowerment programme
    COVID-19 5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 337 new cases Friday
    Uche and his Elder brother Leo Edochie at hospital 6 hours ago

    I spent over N6m to treat COVID-19 – Actor Pete Edochie’s son
    File: Gunmen: Killed Miyetti Allah Chairmanin in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State. 6 hours ago

    Kidnappers kill Miyetti Allah chairman in Kaduna