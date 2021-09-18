COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 337 new cases Friday

Saturday, September 18, 2021 10:34 am


COVID-19

COVID-19 cases on increase in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, said it recorded two more deaths from the rampaging Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The NCDC disclosed this via its official website on Saturday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional 337 COVID-19 infections recorded on Friday represented a decrease from the 601 cases reported on Thursday.

The NCDC pointed out that while 9,094 patients were still down with the disease, 189,608 others have been discharged so far.

The centre noted that 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported the 337 new cases.

“Lagos reported 142, Rivers (32), Edo (30), Delta (25), Kwara (23), Kaduna (16), Oyo (16) and Plateau (12).

“The FCT reported 11, Akwa Ibom (10), Kano (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2), Imo (2), and Nasarawa (1),” the NCDC stated.

The centre added that the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 201,294 while the fatality toll now stood at 2,649.

It added that more than 2. 9 million samples had been tested for the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population.  (NAN

