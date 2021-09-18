2023: PDP will capture presidency, 28 states – National convention chair

By Emmanuel Oloniruha/Eze Sylvanus

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmadu Fintiri has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will win the governorship in at least 28 states of the federation and the Nigerian presidency in 2023.

Fintiri, who is the Chairman of the PDP National Convention Organising Committee, stated these at the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Friday.

He promised that the elective national convention of the PDP will be one of the best, meet expectations of Nigerians and lead the party to victory in 2023.

He said that the committee was aware of the task ahead, knowing what Nigerians, especially the youth, were expecting from PDP.

“With the caliber of the people that make up this committee, I stand tall to be proud that this convention is going to be a successful one and one of the best.

“We are in an extraordinary time, and we expect to have an extra ordinary national working committee after this convention.

“This is what Nigerians are expecting from us, so that it will be a takeoff point for this party going into 2023 election,” Fintiri said.

He said that it was not the first time PDP would be having such convention, neither was it the first time he would be heading such a committee for the party.

“I have steered and conducted one of the toughest conventions in Kogi Governorship election and I came out smooth.

“I know by the grace of God, that we’re going to have one of the best conventions and all of the best national working committee.”

Fintiri, who commended the present leadership of PDP for increasing the number of the party governors in the last general elections, said that by 2023, PDP would have not less than 28 governors and president.

He urged the party’s national convention zoning committee to conclude its assignment latest by end of next week for the organising committee to start its job.

The governor said that committee needed to round up its job so that those interested in contesting could start campaigning.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen after the inauguration ceremony, Fintiri said there was no basis to shift the Oct. 30 date fixed for the convention.

“We are equal to the task. The time is barely enough, but we are adequately preparing. I do not see any reason for any shift.

“We have written INEC and we have virtually gotten the approval of the venue. So what stops us from giving the best national convention at the end of October?”

Asked how the committee would cope with unity list if it comes up during convention, Fintiri said no constitution is against any zone coming up with unity or consensus candidate on position zoned to it.

Earlier in his remarks, the party’s acting National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, inaugurating the committee, urged its members to improve on the success recorded in its last convention of PDP in 2018 in Port Harcourt.

Akinwonmi said that by the composition of the committee members, Nigerians and all PDP stakeholders were expecting nothing less than a successful national elective convention.

“Our last convention in Port Harcourt was adjudged the best ever conducted by any political party in Africa.

“I therefore call on leaders and members of the organising committee to not only sustain but also to improve upon what we experienced in Port Harcourt,” Akinwonmi said.

The acting chairman urged the committee leaders and members to close ranks and make sure that their watchword remains success at the end of the event.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Sen. Walid Jibrin, expressed confidence in the committee to organise a successful convention.

Walid disclosed that the party reconciliation committee led by former Senate President, Sen. David Mark, set up to prevail on aggrieved members to withdraw their litigation in court had gone far.

“That committee has gone very far and they are about to conclude. I assure you, with the processes going on now, I am sure our party is going be normal,” Jibrin said.

The Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, described the inauguration as the beginning of a strategic repositioning of PDP to regain power in 2023.

Elumelu expressed optimism that with the caliber of leaders and members of the committee, PDP was on the right path for a very successful national convention and ultimate victory in 2023.

He said that Nigerians were reassured and inspired by the unity and oneness of purpose prevalent in PDP today.

Elumelu said that the utmost solidarity of Nigerians resides with the PDP in their determination and the party must not let them down in regaining power in the next general elections.

“The only hope is returning the PDP to power in 2023 and we must not fail our compatriots.

“It is against this backdrop that we must go into the national convention with every sense of unity, duty and patriotism to elect competent, dedicated and experienced leaders to lead our party and Nigerians to victory in the 2023 general elections.

“In this regard, our party members and Nigerians in general expect the highest display of sportsmanship by aspirants to various positions so that we can have a smooth, successful, credible and people-oriented national convention.

“ In all, the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians must be paramount,” Elumelu said.