COVID-19: Rivers United raises alarm over ‘detention’ of players, officials by Tanzania

Friday, September 17, 2021 11:12 pm


Rivers United players celebrate the goalless draw

By Omuboye Sukubo
Charles Mayuku, the media officer of Rivers United FC, has said that the Port Harcourt-based club has uncovered plans by Young Africans of Tanzania to continue holding back four players and three officials of the club in Tanzania, despite testing negative to COVID-19.
A statement he issued in Port Harcourt, on Friday, recalled how six members of Rivers United were said to have tested positive to COVID-19, barely two hours to kick-off on Sept. 12, in their CAF Champions League first leg preliminary round tie in Tanzania.
It said that consequently, the players and officials, who were left behind in Tanzania, had undergone COVID-19 tests twice since Sept. 13.
“But we have observed hesitancy in the release of the results by the Tanzanian health authorities when, on Sept. 16, the team underwent rapid testing and all were found to be negative.
“In a new twist, the Tanzanian health authorities that refused to allow the team leave the country insisted that the club members undergo RT-PCR test, of which the result has unnecessarily been delayed,” it said.
Rivers United football club said the Tanzania’s health authorities had shown so much insincerity in handling the process.
“So, we see it as a ploy to rule the team members out of the second leg which comes up on Sept. 19 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt,” the statement said

