COVID-19: Nigeria records 7 deaths, 601 new infections

Friday, September 17, 2021 8:10 am


Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria:

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said seven more people have died from the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the country’s fatality toll to 2,647.

The NCDC disclosed this on Friday morning via its official website.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the additional 601 COVID-19 infections, on Thursday, indicated an increase from the 299 cases reported on Wednesday.

It also indicated that the active cases in the country now stand at 8,964 from the 8,799 reported 24 hours earlier.

The disease control centre said that the additional 601 new infections were confirmed Thursday across 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This raises the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 200,957.

“Lagos (173), Edo (97), FCT (68), Rivers (50), Delta (45), Kaduna (28), Ondo (28), Akwa Ibom (25), Bayelsa (16), Imo (16), Plateau (15), Anambra (12), Ekiti (11), Cross River (6), Oyo (6), Gombe (3), and Benue (2),” it said.

It added  that over 2. 9 million samples of the virus out of the nation’s roughly 200 million population were tested.

According to the centre, a total of 189, 346 coronavirus patients have been successfully treated and discharged after recovery, as at Sept. 15.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

