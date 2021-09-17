‘A fake, a traitor’ – Gumi reacts to Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC

Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he has long known former Minister Femi Fani-Kayode as ‘a fake and a traitor’.

The cleric said this while reacting to the defection of the former minister to from the opposition party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Fani-Kayode has been critical of Gumi over the latter’s advocacy of amnesty for bandits terrorizing the Northwest region of the country.

On Thursday, Fani-Kayode, who has been romancing APC leaders, however, joined the ruling party.

He said he was moved by Spirit to defect from the PDP to the APC, pointing out that he was a founding member of the ruling party.

In reaction, Gumi a Facebook post, described the former minister as the ‘Judas in the House of Oduduwa’ adding that he has refused to response to his criticisms of his actions because he knew him to be a fake and a traitor.

“I have for long, neglected the rantings of the Judas of Oduduwa attacking me knowing fully well that he is fake and a traitor.

“Time has now caught up with him and thanks to Allah, all his vituperations are cast in the dustbin of merciless history.

“It is him now, one wonders which of the seven circles of hell this duper will settle if he doesn’t repent.”