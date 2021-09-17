‘A fake, a traitor’ – Gumi reacts to Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC

‘A fake, a traitor’ – Gumi reacts to Fani-Kayode’s defection to APC

Friday, September 17, 2021 10:14 am


Fani-Kayode and Gumi

Fani-Kayode and Gumi

Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he has long known former Minister Femi Fani-Kayode as ‘a fake and a traitor’.

The cleric said this while reacting to the defection of the former minister to from the opposition party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Fani-Kayode has been critical of Gumi over the latter’s advocacy of amnesty for bandits terrorizing the Northwest region of the country.

On Thursday, Fani-Kayode, who has been romancing APC leaders,  however, joined the ruling party.

He said he was moved by Spirit to defect from the PDP to the APC, pointing out that he was a founding member of the ruling party.

In reaction,  Gumi a Facebook post, described the former minister as the ‘Judas in the House of Oduduwa’ adding that he has refused to response to his criticisms of his actions because he knew him to be a fake and a traitor.

“I have for long, neglected the rantings of the Judas of Oduduwa attacking me knowing fully well that he is fake and a traitor.

“Time has now caught up with him and thanks to Allah, all his vituperations are cast in the dustbin of merciless history.

“It is him now, one wonders which of the seven circles of hell this duper will settle if he doesn’t repent.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Ghanaian govt arrests 107 IPOB members, deports 30
    AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Ekiti Government denies claim of poor storage of vaccine 1 hour ago

    Ekiti govt speaks on alleged poor storage of COVID-19 vaccine
    Governor Hope Uzodinma and President Muhammadu Buhari during the visit 2 hours ago

    This Buhari has no boundaries
    ECOWAS leaders meeting at their meeting in Accra on Thursday: impose sanctions against the junta in Guinea and those slowing Mali’s post-coup transition. 2 hours ago

    ECOWAS resorts to sanctions over Guinea, Mali coups
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 7 deaths, 601 new infections
    3 hours ago

    Femi Fani-Kayode: An Apostle of Double Standards
    Pupils with bags provided by UNICEF in Northeast Nigria 3 hours ago

    UNICEF: 77m children spend 18 months shut out of classrooms
    APC logo 3 hours ago

    Lagos APC to adopt consensus candidate for state congress