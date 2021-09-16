Yobe: Gov. Buni orders probe of bombing of Buhari village

By Nabilu Balarabe

Gov. Mai Mala-Buni of Yobe has directed his Special Adviser on Security Affairs, rtd. Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalan, to liaise with the Nigeria Air force and the Multi National Joint Task Force, to identify the root cause of the air strike on Buhari village” in Yunusari Local Government Area of the state.

Reports had indicated that an Air Force fighter jet killed nine people in the community which shares an international border with Niger Republic in an strike on Wednesday morning.

Several other villagers who also sustained injuries during the strike are now receiving medical attention at a government health facility in Geidam.

Saleh Ibrahim, a resident of the community said the jet bombed the village in the early hours of Wednesday when the villagers were preparing to go to the weekly market in Geidam, a neighbouring local government, 200 km from Damaturu.

“The villagers were already set to go to the market at Geidam early in the morning when, suddenly, the jet appeared from nowhere and started shelling the village.

“Instantly, three people died. The sound of gunshots scared the villagers and they ran for safety, but others sustained injuries as a result.

“Some of the injured were attempting to tend to the dead people when they also got hit by bullets from the jet,” he said.

The Nigerian Air Force was quoted as saying on Wednesday on Channels Television that it has not conducted any air strike in Yobe in the past few days.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Yobe state government said it will investigate the bombing allegation.

“Government will work closely with the security forces especially the Nigeria Airforce to establish what actually happened.

“This is very important and necessary for us to guard against future occurrence and to safeguard the lives of our people,” the governor said.

Buni reiterated the commitment of the state government to cooperate with all security agencies to ensure the safety of the people.

The Governor also directed government hospitals in Geidam and Damaturu to offer free medical services to those who sustained injuries during the air strike.

This is contained in a statement by Mala-Buni’s Director General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu.

Mala-Buni also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials to cater for the immediate needs of the families of the deceased persons and other members of the community.

The governor commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the Wednesday air strike.