VP Osinbajo to Represent Nigeria at Ecowas Meeting in Accra Concerning Situation in Guinea

VP Osinbajo to Represent Nigeria at Ecowas Meeting in Accra Concerning Situation in Guinea

Thursday, September 16, 2021 1:50 pm


VP Osinbajo travelling

President Muhammadu Buhari would be represented by his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, at the 2nd Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in the Republic of Guinea today.

Prof. Osinbajo had participated last week at the previous ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the political situation in Guinea and Mali. That meeting was held virtually on the 8th of September.

The Authority decided then that Guinea be immediately suspended from all ECOWAS governing bodies and statutory meetings. ECOWAS leaders had also called for the immediate and unconditional release of President Alpha Conde and other arrested persons; demanded the immediate return of Guinea to constitutional order; and decided to immediately dispatch a high-level ECOWAS mission to Guinea to assess the situation.

The physical meeting taking place today will review the situation in Guinea in light of the report of the ECOWAS high-level mission to Conakry.

The Vice President, who leaves Abuja this morning, would be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister of State, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and is expected back in Abuja later today.

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    EFCC Executive Chairman, Abdulrashed Bawa, 3 hours ago

    Bawa ‘felt unwell’, but he is now ‘hale and hearty’ – EFCC
    3 hours ago

    Facts on new LASU VC, Professor Olatunji-Bello
    Bawa in presidential villa 5 hours ago

    EFCC Chairman, Bawa, slumps in Aso Rock
    6 hours ago

    Osinbajo: The parable of fruit-bearing tree
    File: Gunmen: shot dead Kogi vigilante Commander, Alhassan 7 hours ago

    Gallant Kogi vigilante commander shot dead
    Mallam Mai Buni, Governor of Yobe State: directs probe of bombing of Buhari village 10 hours ago

    Yobe: Gov. Buni orders probe of bombing of Buhari village
    Civil Defence officers 11 hours ago

    Escaping bandits: Civil Defence beefs up security in Nasarawa, Kogi
    Poacher with his 'bush meats" : Eating such wild meat dangerous, says UN 11 hours ago

    Eating wild meat significantly increases zoonotic diseases risk- UN report