Kogi again: Gunmen abduct 3 farmers in Kabba community

Richard Elesho A staff of Kogi State College of Education, Technical, Kabba and two other persons have been abducted from a farm in the ancient town. Kabba is headquarter of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, LGA.

The kidnapping is coming few days after unknown gunmen struck, killing soldiers and setting free about 240 inmates at a prison facility in the town, fueling fears that the town is under siege of a vicious gang of criminals.

The abductees; Olorunpomi Damilola, a staff of College of Education Technical Kabba and Pastor Mayowa Otitolaye are said to be partners who jointly owned a poultry farm while the identity of the third abductee was not yet known as of the time of filing in this report.

It was gathered that the gun wielding men on shot sporadically to scare away onlookers as they seized their victims at the back of Christ Apostolic Church, Egbeda – Kabba.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations officer, (PPRO) ASP William Aya confirmed the story, but said the police and local vigilantes are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

However, people of the community said they have for a while asked stakeholders in the community to engage the services of indigenous security squad to help in securing the community but lamented the dearth of mobilization.

One of the residents who spoke on ground of anonymity stressed that other neighboring communities in Okunland have taken to this precautionary measure to forestall such insecurities of lives and property, reiterating the need to do same in the entire Kabba land.

“Many men of shady characters have infiltrated surrounding forest.”