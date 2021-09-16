Facts on new LASU VC, Professor Olatunji-Bello

LASU VC Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-BelloBy Deborah Blessing Akanumoh



Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji -Bello, wife of the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Olatunji Bello, was today, 16 September, appointed the ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University(LASU).

Olrunji-Bello’s appointment came up after series of crises in the process of coming up with who to take over from Professor Lanre Fagbohun, the former vice-chancellor. His tenure expired in 2012.

When the crisis became protected, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the visitor, wielded the axe and dissolved the governing council of the institution and reconstituted the VC selection panel.

In a statement on Thursday, 16 September, Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information, said Olatunji-Bello was appointed following recommendation by the Joint Committee of Council and Senate of LASU in accordance with the LASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos State.

“She assumed duty as the First Professor of Physiology in LASU College of Medicine on the 2nd of October 2007 after rising through the ranks from Assistant Lecturer (1988 to 1991) to Associate Professor in 2005 at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Idi-Araba.”

“In 2012, Mrs. Olatunji-Bello attended the Course 34 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, the highest policy advisory body of the Federal Government, as a nominee of the National Universities Commission.

“A member of the National Institute (mni), Mrs. Olatunji-Bello holds a Fellowship Award of the Physiological Society of Nigeria and was also appointed a Fellow of the Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation in the year 2019.”

Olatunji-Bello as well as two other candidates, Professor Omotayo R. Awofolu and Professor Senapon Bakare, we’re, according to Omotoso, recommended for the position in order of ranking respectively

She was born in Lagos in April 1964.

See her detailed profile in webmedcentral

*Deborah Blessing Akanumoh is on industrial attachment with TheNEWS from The Polytechnic, Ibadan