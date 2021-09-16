Bawa ‘felt unwell’, but he is now ‘hale and hearty’ – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, has said its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa is now back on his feet after he felt ‘unwell’ at an event at the Presidential Villa, Abuja early on Thursday.

The anti-graft agency said this in a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, its spokesperson following reports that Bawa, slumped at a programme while he was giving a goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration held at the Aso Rock presidential villa

According to reports, the EFCC boss suddenly stopped talking, staggered and later laid down.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, and other dignitaries immediately held him for some time before he returned to his seat. He was later rushed out of the presidential villa.

But EFCC said Bawa has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.

Read the full statement by EFCC below

Bawa Is Hale and Hearty – EFCC

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.