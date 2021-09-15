Ibadan – Ife road, 4 others affected by flood to be fixed – Fashola

· Others to receive attention soon

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN Tuesday directed the immediate Emergency Repairs on Sections where failure had occurred due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall in five states across the country.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Boade Akinola (Mrs), Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Fashola who gave the directive at a briefing meeting in Abuja named the roads for immediate intervention to include Ibadan – Ife road, Gombe – Bauchi road, Gombe – Darazo; Bauchi – Ningi, Bida – Lambata, and Tsamiya bridge in Jigawa State, also assured of continuous attention to other roads with similar problems.

The Minister said that the Federal government is committed to infrastructure development and will respond promptly to complaints from citizens.

He however, appealed to commuters to be patient with the government as the excessive rains being witnessed has negative effect on road construction and rehabilitation.

He expressed his Ministry’s commitment to do all within its means to ease the hardship of commuters.