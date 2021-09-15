Fee increment: UNIBEN sends students packing over mass protest

Fee increment: UNIBEN sends students packing over mass protest

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 7:25 am


Students on Uniben protesting in Benin on Tuesday

Students on Uniben protesting in Benin on Tuesday

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Following the mass protest that greeted the added charges on late school fees payment, the management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), have announced the immediate and indefinite closure of the institution.
Hundreds of affected students of the University had Tuesday morning taken to the streets to protest what they called incessant extra charges on late payment of school fee.
It was gathered that the students were first charged additional N14,000 to their regular school fees, and an additional N6,000 within a short notice.
The protest resulted in heavy traffic gridlock along the Benin-Lagos highway, causing motorists, especially those traveling to Lagos and other destinations to remain at a standstill for several hours.
UNIBEN in a statement signed by the Registrar, Ademola Bobola, said the closure takes immediate effect.
It added that the decision to close the University is in the overall interest of the students and to avoid the students’ action being hijacked by hoodlums.
“The Vice Chancellor has reviewed the agitation by a section of the students’ body today Tuesday 14th September, 2021.
“After due consultation, and in the overall interest of the general students’ body, the Vice Chancellor has, on behalf of Senate, approved the closure of the University with immediate effect.
“This is based on security reports to avoid the students’ action being hijacked by hoodlums; and thereby prevent any form of breakdown of law and order within and outside the campuses of the University.”
The University gave all students till 12 noon of Wednesday, September 15, to vacate the hostels and the University premises.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    A woman poses in traditional Afghan attire, in Stockholm, Sweden, March 21, 2021, in this picture obtained from social media. Wazhma Sayle/via REUTERS 14 mins ago

    ‘This is how we dress’ – Afghan women overseas pose in colourful attire
    16 mins ago

    Ghana-Must-Go Bags of Mass Destruction
    A member of Taliban security forces stands guard among crowds of people walking past in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer. 39 mins ago

    Taliban seizes $12.4m from former top Afghan officials
    2 hours ago

    Republican recall: California Governor Newsom thanks people in victory speech
    Civil servants and others locked out of Edo State Secretariat over lack of proof of COVID-19 vaccination 2 hours ago

    Edo enforces ‘no proof of COVID-19 vaccination, no entry’ to govt offices
    ISWAP, Abu Musab al -barnawy, 2 hours ago

    ISWAP camp in disarray after killing of leader Al-Barnawi in battle – Report
    Nigeria Police 3 hours ago

    Cross River: Operatives nab wanted kidnapper with human skull
    Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in a state wide broadcast on Monday 3 hours ago

    Wike takes VAT battle to Supreme Court