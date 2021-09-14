Covid-19: Iwu to commence clinical trial of herbal preparation

Covid-19: Iwu to commence clinical trial of herbal preparation

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 8:37 am


Professor Maurice Iwu: to begin clinical trial of herbal COVID-19 Vaccine

Professor Maurice Iwu: to begin clinical trial of herbal COVID-19 drug

Richard Elesho
Researchers are unrelenting in efforts to understand and find a lasting solution to Coronavirus disease pandemic. One of them, Prof Maurice Iwu, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced his readiness to begin clinical trial of Artemisinin, a new herbal preparation against the virus.
Iwu, said he has obtained approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), to conduct the trials on COVID-19 subjects using the herbal supplement.
New Telegraph reports that Iwu, a Professor of Pharmacognosy, made the disclosure on Monday in Abuja, while delivering his keynote address on the commemoration of the 2021 African Traditional Medicine (ATM), organised by the Head of Department, Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicines (TCAM), Federal Ministry of Health.
He said: “We have also obtained all necessary ethics approvals. The primary objective is to observe and evaluate safety of Artemisinin a herbal supplement on COVID-19 subjects, while, the secondary objective is to observe and evaluate efficacy of Artemisinin – a herbal supplement – on COVID-19 subjects.”
Minister of State for Health, Sen. Adeleke Mamora, who appreciated the roles of modern traditional medicine practitioners in the country, said that the ministry was currently working towards reviewing the traditional medicine policy.
The WHO representative, Dr. Kofi Boateng EPI Focal Point, Universal Health Coverage (UHC), said the WHO recognises that complementary and alternative traditional medicine has many benefits when properly harnessed, adding that research into traditional medicines was an effort in the right direction.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Lindsay-Barrett 15 mins ago

    Buhari recalls civil war encounter with poet, author, journalist Lindsay Barrett
    Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives 1 hour ago

    Gbajabiamila: Why I can’t contest for Lagos governorship in 2023
    2 hours ago

    Why I stuck with Fela for 32 years – Baba Ani
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Patients, doctors in quandary as paucity of fund hits Oyo isolation centres
    Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government announced on Tuesday 3 hours ago

    Chinese envoy congratulated Afghanistan on new govt. – Taliban
    Russian President, Vladimir Putin : 4 hours ago

    Putin in self-isolation after contact with coronavirus-positive people
    Pastor Yonggi Cho: Founder of World's Largest Megachurch, Dies at 85 4 hours ago

    Adeboye, Iginla Pay Tribute to Yonggi Cho 
    Ngige: Minister of labour 4 hours ago

    Christian group urges FG, governors to focus on job creation for youths