Chinese envoy congratulated Afghanistan on new govt. – Taliban

The Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan has congratulated the country with the new government, Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist organisation) spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Tuesday.

“Foreign Minister of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ Taliban-led government Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu.

“The Chinese ambassador congratulated the new Afghan government and added that China will continue to develop and strengthen humanitarian, economic cooperation and relations with Afghanistan,’’ Naeem tweeted. (Sputnik/NAN)