Buhari recalls civil war encounter with poet, author, journalist Lindsay Barrett

Buhari recalls civil war encounter with poet, author, journalist Lindsay Barrett

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 6:49 pm


Lindsay-Barrett

Lindsay-Barrett

President Muhammadu Buhari has recalled how consummate author, journalist, poet, essayist, photographer, and Pan-Africanist, Lindsay Barrett was nearly killed during the civil war.

Barrett who turned 80 on September 15, 2021 reported the Nigerian civil war as a journalist for some foreign publications.

In a birthday congratulatory message on Tuesday, President Buhari, who as a junior officer also fought in the Nigeria- Biafra civil war which spanned three years said he met Jamaica-born Barrett took on Nigerian citizenship in the 1980s at the war front in 1968, while he covered the Nigeria-Biafra War as a journalist.

“I remember the day he was almost killed in an ambush. He survived by a stroke of luck. I wish him well as he turns the milestone age of 80,” President Buhari says.

The President also saluted the about six-decade commitment to creative writing and journalism put in by Barrett, urging the younger generation to learn from his doggedness to his craft.

The President extended his felicitations to the Barrett family, the media, and the pen fraternity at large, wishing the celebrated writer longer life and good health.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives 1 hour ago

    Gbajabiamila: Why I can’t contest for Lagos governorship in 2023
    2 hours ago

    Why I stuck with Fela for 32 years – Baba Ani
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Patients, doctors in quandary as paucity of fund hits Oyo isolation centres
    Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government announced on Tuesday 3 hours ago

    Chinese envoy congratulated Afghanistan on new govt. – Taliban
    Russian President, Vladimir Putin : 4 hours ago

    Putin in self-isolation after contact with coronavirus-positive people
    Pastor Yonggi Cho: Founder of World's Largest Megachurch, Dies at 85 4 hours ago

    Adeboye, Iginla Pay Tribute to Yonggi Cho 
    Ngige: Minister of labour 4 hours ago

    Christian group urges FG, governors to focus on job creation for youths
    Lionel Messi: made his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) debut as a second-half substitute on Sunday at Reims, 4 hours ago

    Messi in for PSG Champions League debut at Club Brugge