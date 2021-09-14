9mobile speaks on alleged listing of director on UAE’s terror list

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 10:32 pm


By Olatunde Ajayi

9mobile says one Abdurrahaman Ado Musa on the UAE list of terrorist financiers is not a director of the mobile telecommunications company.

The company, in a statement in Lagos, said ‘Abdulrrahman’ Ado ‘Musa’, named on the UAE list, was not the same as Abdulrahman Ado, its Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs.

It said the resemblance in names was purely coincidental, adding that its director does not bear ‘Musa’.

“Our Director, Abdulrahman Ado, is a respectable law-abiding Nigerian. He served the country diligently in public service for over three decades before transferring his services to the private sector.

“He served in various capacities and was Pioneer Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and Executive Commissioner, Licensing and Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission.

“As a law-abiding company that believes in the greatness of Nigeria, and the well-being of all its citizens, 9mobile would never accommodate any undesirable element within its management and staff,” it said.

9mobile urged the general public to kindly disregard the mistaken identify reported in the media.

