Zangon Kataf attack: Kaduna govt confirms 12 dead, 2 injured

Zangon Kataf attack: Kaduna govt confirms 12 dead, 2 injured

Monday, September 13, 2021 9:47 pm


Gunmen: Kill 12 in Kaduna

Gunmen: Kill 12 in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani
The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said that 12 people were killed and two others injured in an attack in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Kaduna.
Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported to the state government that 12 persons were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf LGA.
“According to the report, the assailants stormed the village late on Sunday evening, and killed 12 residents.
“Two other residents were injured and are receiving treatment.”
The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai expressed profound grief on the report of another deadly incident in the area.
He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of victims of the mindless and gruesome attack, and prayed for the repose of their souls.
The governor wished the injured residents a quick recovery.
“Security agencies are poised to sustain patrols in the area, as investigations into the incident progress,” Aruwan said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Lindsay-Barrett 12 mins ago

    Buhari recalls civil war encounter with poet, author, journalist Lindsay Barrett
    Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives 1 hour ago

    Gbajabiamila: Why I can’t contest for Lagos governorship in 2023
    2 hours ago

    Why I stuck with Fela for 32 years – Baba Ani
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Patients, doctors in quandary as paucity of fund hits Oyo isolation centres
    Mullah Hasan Akhund: head of Afghanistan’s new government announced on Tuesday 3 hours ago

    Chinese envoy congratulated Afghanistan on new govt. – Taliban
    Russian President, Vladimir Putin : 4 hours ago

    Putin in self-isolation after contact with coronavirus-positive people
    Pastor Yonggi Cho: Founder of World's Largest Megachurch, Dies at 85 4 hours ago

    Adeboye, Iginla Pay Tribute to Yonggi Cho 
    Ngige: Minister of labour 4 hours ago

    Christian group urges FG, governors to focus on job creation for youths