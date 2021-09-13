Lagos records 25 COVID-19 related deaths, 401 infections in 3 days

Monday, September 13, 2021 6:01 pm


Professor Akin Abayomi

Professor Akin Abayomi: Lagos Commissioner for Health

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state recorded 25 COVID-19 related deaths and 401 infections from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11.

Abayomi disclosed this through his Facebook account @Profakinolaabayomi on Monday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for the reported days.

He said that between Sept. 9 and Sept. 10; the state reported seven COVID-19 related deaths on each day, while it recorded 11 deaths on Sept. 11.

According to him, the 25 recorded deaths increased the number of the state’s fatalities to 605.

The commissioner said that 7,380 COVID-19 tests were conducted on the reported dates from which 401 cases were confirmed positive.

He said that the new infections increased the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 74,970.

Abayomi said that there were currently 217 positive cases in the state’s isolation centres and 2,345 active cases of the infection in various communities across the state.

He said that 4,959 COVID-19 patients, who had been successfully treated and recovered, have been discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

The commissioner noted that 66,844 persons, who were managed under the state’s home-based care, have recovered in the community.

Earlier, Abayomi said that the state currently manages COVID-19 via home-based care, telemedicine and isolation for patients with severe cases.

He added that testing was ongoing in the state and had become a social responsibility.

According to him, the state’s Isolation Consortium has been able to isolate 5,602 passengers of interest till date.

The commissioner stressed that the state’s goal was to keep the economy open, while responding to the pandemic.

Abayomi noted that decisions and policies were constantly modified with consideration for the economy, residents and COVID-19 data trends.

