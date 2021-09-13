Just in: Gunmen kill soldiers, set prisoners free in Kogi

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja The security situation in Kogi State degenerated on Sunday night with attack by yet to be identified gunmen on soldiers at a checkpoint who subsequently invaded a correctional service centre where they set many of the inmates free along Kabba-Lokoja highway.

It was gathered that the scores of well armed gunmen between Sunday night through early Monday morning killed the military men at the checkpoint on the Kabba – Lokoja highway and thereafter launched attack on the prison officers before proceeding to set all the prisoners free. The number of prisoners who escaped from the facility in Kabba, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State cannot yet be ascertained.