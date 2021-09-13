Just in: Gunmen kill soldiers, set prisoners free in Kogi

Monday, September 13, 2021 10:29 am
By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
The security situation in Kogi State degenerated on Sunday night with attack by yet to be identified gunmen on soldiers at a checkpoint who subsequently invaded a correctional service centre where they set many of the inmates free along Kabba-Lokoja highway.
It was gathered that the scores of well armed gunmen between Sunday night through early Monday morning killed the military men at the checkpoint on the Kabba – Lokoja highway and thereafter launched attack on the prison officers before proceeding to set all the prisoners free.
The number of prisoners who escaped from the facility in Kabba, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State cannot yet be ascertained.
The Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 8, Ayuba Edeh, who confirmed the jail break, said the State Commissioner of Police and other heads of security agencies have swung into action and are carrying out an assessment of the incident.
More details later
