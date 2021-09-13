Edo dep. governor reacts to alleged rift with Obaseki, plan to dump PDP

Monday, September 13, 2021 4:36 pm


Comrade Phillio Shaibu: says no rift with Governor Obaseki or dump PDP

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, has denied reports that he is planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He also denied any form of running battle between him and Governor Godwin Obaseki, over matters concerning the running of the State.
Some media reports on Monday morning had alleged that Shaibu had concluded arrangements to dump the ruling PDP for an undisclosed party, following a rift over matters bothering on the running of the State.
According to the reports, Shaibu and some party bigwigs in the country held several meetings outside the country last week, where the arrangements were finalized.
But, the Chief Press Secretary of the Deputy Governor, Ebomhiana Musa, in a statement on Monday, denied all the allegations.
Musa in the statement, described the reports of the defection of his Principal as complete falsehood and the figment of the authors’ imagination.
According to him, Shaibu traveled abroad on vacation to spent time with his family.
When contacted on phone, the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Chris Nehikhare, denied any rift in the State chapter of the party.

