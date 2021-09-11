Polytechnic student commits suicide in Edo

Igbaugba Ehigimetor

A 23-year-old student of Auchi Polytechnic has committed suicide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Diploma (ND) 1 student of Public Administration was found dangling from the ceiling of his room on Friday night.

He was said to have left a terse suicide note behind.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, he instructed that his mobile phone be given to one Sandra whom he begged for forgiveness in the suicide note.

The source said that the Sandra was his girlfriend and that they were course mates.

“Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class. We only came home later in the evening to find him dangling from the ceiling of his room.

“He was a very quiet boy who took his academics very serious. He doesn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression whatsoever,’’ the source said.

The polytechnic spokesman, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to be briefed on the details.