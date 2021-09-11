Polytechnic student commits suicide in Edo

Polytechnic student commits suicide in Edo

Saturday, September 11, 2021 8:07 pm


Auchi Polytechnic gate

Auchi Polytechnic gate

Igbaugba Ehigimetor

A 23-year-old student of Auchi Polytechnic has committed suicide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Diploma (ND) 1 student of Public Administration was found dangling from the ceiling of his room on Friday night.

He was said to have left a terse suicide note behind.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, he instructed that his mobile phone be given to one Sandra whom he begged for forgiveness in the suicide note.

The source said that the Sandra was his girlfriend and that they were course mates.

“Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class. We only came home later in the evening to find him dangling from the ceiling of his room.

“He was a very quiet boy who took his academics very serious. He doesn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression whatsoever,’’ the source said.

The polytechnic spokesman, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to be briefed on the details.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in a state wide broadcast on Monday 3 hours ago

    Lugard, Chichidodo Bird and Nigeria’s VAT Controversy
    Antonio Guterres, UN chief 8 hours ago

    Guterres marks 9/11, describes first responders as example of compassion
    9 hours ago

    Osinbajo to Nigerian Elite: Let’s Sacrifice, Bring People Together
    Mike Ozekhome 9 hours ago

    VAT: How Court of Appeal ruling favoured Rivers – Ozekhome
    Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola: group canvasses his emergence as the next PDP Chairman 9 hours ago

    PDP chairmanship: Group canvasses support for Oyinlola
    CBN head office in Abuja 10 hours ago

    Forex sale: CBN warns banks against malpractices
    Biden,Obama,Clinton at the National Sept. 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the 20th anniversary of U.S. worst terror attack with a display of unity. 11 hours ago

    Biden, Obama, Clinton mark 9/11 in New York with display of unity
    Governor Matawalle: says no more amnesty, dialogue with bandits in Zamfara 11 hours ago

    Why I will no longer dialogue, grants amnesty to bandits – Zamfara Governor