Anambra Reacts to the Violent Death of Alexander Edozieuno

Anambra Reacts to the Violent Death of Alexander Edozieuno

Saturday, September 11, 2021 1:29 pm


Alexander Edozieuno, the former traditional ruler of the Mkpunando community in Aguleri, Anambra. Kanyi Daily News

 

 

The Anambra State Government has reacted with shock to the news of the death of Chief Alexander Edozieuno, the former traditional ruler of the Mkpunando community in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area.

He was killed yesterday together with his driver, simply identified as Chukwuemeka, while driving on Ezu Bridge, Otuocha, Anambra East LGA, according to reports.

According to a statement signed by C. Don Adinuba, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, “On learning of Chief Edozieuno’s death, Governor Willie Obiano directed the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Tony Olofu, to use all resources available to him to fish out those behind the murder. Mr Olofu’s visit to the crime scene and subsequent actions show the seriousness with which he is treating the murder.

“ It is disheartening that Chief Edozieuno should die this way when violent crime has been reduced to its lowest level in Anambra State since its creation in August, 1991, making Anambra Nigeria’s safest state despite recent organized attacks.

We regret that there are still elements who have little regard for human life, let alone the dignity of the human person. This is in spite of the sustained efforts of the current administration to make our society more caring and more humane.

We extend the condolences of the people and Government of Anambra State to the Edozieuno family, the Mkpunando community, the friends, relatives and associates of Chief Edozieuno.

May Chief Edozieuno’s soul rest in peace.”

 

 

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Weststar Delivers the new 2021 E-Class Saloon to Showrooms Nationwide
    1 hour ago

    PSL Leadman, Egona Abraham, Debunks Scamming Allegation
    2 hours ago

    Full Socioeconomic Activity Resumes in Anambra State next Monday
    Olusegun Adeniyi, Caleb British International School, Lagos Art teacher: shortlisted for the 2021 Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize awarded in partnership with UNESCO. 5 hours ago

    Five Nigerians shortlisted for two global prizes
    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State 6 hours ago

    VAT: Ortom declares support for Rivers, Lagos governments
    Police: 7 hours ago

    Ebonyi: Sister of journalist killed in ‘cross firing’, say Police
    US President, Joe Biden 7 hours ago

    National unity is U.S’. greatest strength, says Biden on 9/11 20th anniversary
    Olusegun Obasanjo: Three of his staff abducted by gunmen in Abeokuta rescued by police 7 hours ago

    How we rescued 3 abducted Obasanjo Farm’s workers – Police