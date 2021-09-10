2023: Gov. Masari predicts massive victory for APC

2023: Gov. Masari predicts massive victory for APC

Friday, September 10, 2021 8:45 am


Governor Aminu Masari: predicts victory for APC in 2023 general election

Governor Aminu Masari: predicts victory for APC in 2023 general election

Katsina State Governor,  Aminu Masari has predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress will record massive victory in the 2023 general election going by the number of people who joined the party during its recent membership registration exercise.

Masari spoke when he received the mid-term report of last Saturday’s APC Local Government Congress  from the National Working Committee chaired by Aliyu Kumo at the Government House, Katsina.

The Katsina State Governor said the party had laid solid foundation for its success in the next general election with its record of performance in the country.

He said: “APC has done well all over the country and we are going back for state congresses and finally we cap it with the national convention that would produce elected leaders of the party.

“We are laying solid foundation for APC, preparing it for 2023 elections which I hope APC would win by a wide margin, because if we took the registration of membership of the APC even if 70 per cent of those who registered came out to vote for APC, APC is sure of getting close to 30 million votes.

“So we can say that success is only a short distance from us. We will be there, and we will achieve it.”

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    The Olowokure Identical Twins at 92
    Femi Adesina 4 hours ago

    I like this pampering. Don’t you?
    4 hours ago

    GT Bank’s profits dip, posts N93.1bn in 6 months — CEO
    Igbo leaders presenting gift to Buhari during his visit to Imo State 4 hours ago

    Buhari: Why it’s unthinkable that the Igbo would want to secede from Nigeria
    TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc 5 hours ago

    Why Total Nigeria changed name to TotalEnergies – Management
    Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria: 6 hours ago

    7 persons die as Nigeria records 727 fresh COVID-19 cases –NCDC
    APC flag: APC Group urges Ndokwa Youths to prepare for 2023 6 hours ago

    Delta 2023: APC group asks Ndokwa Youths to prepare
    Antonio Guterres, UN chief 6 hours ago

    Attacks on schools must stop, says UN chief