2023: Gov. Masari predicts massive victory for APC

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress will record massive victory in the 2023 general election going by the number of people who joined the party during its recent membership registration exercise.

Masari spoke when he received the mid-term report of last Saturday’s APC Local Government Congress from the National Working Committee chaired by Aliyu Kumo at the Government House, Katsina.

The Katsina State Governor said the party had laid solid foundation for its success in the next general election with its record of performance in the country.

He said: “APC has done well all over the country and we are going back for state congresses and finally we cap it with the national convention that would produce elected leaders of the party.

“We are laying solid foundation for APC, preparing it for 2023 elections which I hope APC would win by a wide margin, because if we took the registration of membership of the APC even if 70 per cent of those who registered came out to vote for APC, APC is sure of getting close to 30 million votes.

“So we can say that success is only a short distance from us. We will be there, and we will achieve it.”