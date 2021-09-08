Katsina: Gunmen abduct Deputy Provost’s children

Katsina: Gunmen abduct Deputy Provost’s children

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 9:17 am


Richard Elesho

Dr. Imail Ado Funtua is in deep pains and apprehension over the whereabouts and safety of his three sons who were led away by gunmen from his house on Monday night.

Funtua who is Deputy Provost of Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsinma, Katsina State was not at home when four heavily armed gunmen invaded his residence in the college and abducted the three young men and a security guard.

A source who narrated the incident to Daily Trust said, a fourth boy narrowly escaped the gunmen.

Hear him: “Around 11:30 pm on Monday, four heavily armed terrorists entered the premises of  and broke into the residence of the Deputy Provost of the college, Dr Isma’il Ado Funtua, where they abducted three of his children.”

“When they arrived, his gate-man was not around. They removed the padlock on the door and entered the house.

“While they were there, the gateman returned and they asked him about his boss and he said he was not around.

“They went into the parlour and met the young men who were reading. They kidnapped the gateman alongside three of the children, Usman, Aminu and Abdullahi, while the fourth young man was able to sneak out,” the source, who pleaded anonymity, said.

The source added, however, that on their way, the kidnappers released the gateman and went away with the man’s children.

This happened 24 hours after bandits attacked a community in Katsina, kidnapping four children of the village head.

Gunmen stormed Sabuwar Kasa village in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State in the early hours of Monday and took away Alhaji Hamza Umar’s children.

Umar, the village head of Sabuwar Kasa, is also the head of Local Government Administration in Funtua Local Government Council of the state.

Police spokesman in Katsina, SP Isah Gambo, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report. (Daily Trust)

