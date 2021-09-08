Jigawa man,  Abdulmumini Abdullahi, hacked wife to death

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 11:15 pm


FILE PHOTO: A suspect: Man arrested for killing wife in Jigawa State

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Police in Jigawa have arrested a 35-year-old man,  Abdulmumini Abdullahi, for allegedly stabbing his 25-year-old wife to death in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesman, ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shiisu said the suspect was arrested after the police received a report on Sept. 2 that he allegedly ambushed and killed his wife, Sahura Sule on a bush path.

He explained that upon receipt of the information, the police visited the scene and took the deceased to the General Hospital at Babura.

He stated that deceased had deep machete cuts on her stomach and right elbow, and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor at the hospital.

He stated also that the remains of the deceased was later released to her relatives for burial.

Shiisu added that the case was transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department at the police headquarters in Dutse for further investigation.

The spokesman assured that the police were working round the clock to protect lives and property in the state and urged residents to continue to assist in the fight against crime.

