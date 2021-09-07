Verbatim: Majority of bandits are Fulani – Masari

Verbatim: Majority of bandits are Fulani – Masari

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 1:30 pm


Governor Aminu Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State said:

“Majority of those involved in this banditry are Fulanis whether it is palatable or it is not palatable but that is the truth. I am not saying 100% of them are Fulani but the majority of them are, and these are people who live in the forest and their main occupation is rearing of cattle.
They ( Bandits ) are the same people like me, who speak the same language as me, who profess the same religious beliefs as me.
So, what we have here on the ground are bandits; they are not aliens, they are people we know, they are people that have been living with us for 100 years.
The infiltration we have from some West African countries and North African countries are also people of the Fulani extraction.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Nigeria and celebrated murderers at 61
    File photo: Guns, guns: Many shot in Chicago, US 4 hours ago

    At least 58 people shot over long weekend in Chicago
    4 hours ago

    How FCMB Emerged Best SME Bank in Africa, Nigeria
    INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu 4 hours ago

    Anambra governorship poll: INEC hints at new voting process
    Pastor W.F. Kumuyi 5 hours ago

    The challenges we faced writing Pastor Kumuyi’s biography – Editorial board chair
    Reuben Abati 5 hours ago

    Kaduna And Electronic Voting: Lessons for Nigeria
    Governor Sanwo-Olu 6 hours ago

    Doctors to call off strike in Lagos
    Governor Kayode Fayemi: reimposes COVIS-19 restrictions on Ekiti State 6 hours ago

    Ekiti community protests location of LCDA’s headquarters in Fayemi’s town