Verbatim: Majority of bandits are Fulani – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State said:

“Majority of those involved in this banditry are Fulanis whether it is palatable or it is not palatable but that is the truth. I am not saying 100% of them are Fulani but the majority of them are, and these are people who live in the forest and their main occupation is rearing of cattle.

They ( Bandits ) are the same people like me, who speak the same language as me, who profess the same religious beliefs as me.

So, what we have here on the ground are bandits; they are not aliens, they are people we know, they are people that have been living with us for 100 years.