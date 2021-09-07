The challenges we faced writing Pastor Kumuyi’s biography – Editorial board chair

The biography of the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, entitled, ‘Defender of the Faith’ will be launched on September 17, in Lagos.

The Chairman, Book Editorial Board, Mr. Philp Oluwi announced the details of the launch of the biography to journalists in Lagos on Monday.

He noted that the writing of the biography was not without its challenges, adding that having worked with the General Superintendent for more than four decades, “some of us were, at first apprehensive about his reaction to a project that would attract the attention of the world and the media on his personality rather on the Lord Jesus Christ and the ministry of evangelisation.”

Oluwi remarked that for the team, it was clear they were embarking on a project of faith and risk, noting that they were convinced that it was a legacy project that must be done, “we pressed on doggedly, without first seeking the initial approval of the General Superintendent.”

He added: “We were eventually extremely relieved when he gave his nod to the project. We give God all the glory for helping us to achieve our objective and putting together the first official biography of Pastor Kumuyi.”

According to him, the biography provides the world with a rare glimpse of the untold remarkable stories of the uncommon man of God that time and space has enabled us “to compose and narrate.”

Oluwi said the book also provides a spherical and spicy narrative of a multifaceted and iconic cleric that many in Nigeria and around the world have always longed to know more closely, but who has always shied away from public acclaim, THISDAY newspaper reports

He also noted that no full-length book has been put together on the life and works of the General Superintendent, because of the strict policy of Kumuyi before now, hence, in October, 2020, the editorial team decided to produce the biography with the aim of documenting some of the remarkable landmark achievements God has provided through him for others to emulate.

“Our small team set to work immediately and we secured the support of some of our brethren in the church who volunteered to promote and sustain the initiative. By November 2020, we flagged off the project and rigorously pursued the dream of producing the first biography of our leader and mentor,” he said.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN) will chair the launch of the biography in Lagos.

The foreword of the book was written by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, while the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would be the chief host.

A number of governors, dignitaries, church fathers and church leaders, among other assemblage of friends and admirers of Pastor Kumuyi and the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, are expected to grace the occasion.