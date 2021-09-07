Hyundai Motors, Access Bank Launch Buy Now and Pay Later Offer

By Daniels Ekugo

Offer Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited (HMNL) in collaboration with Access Bank plc has launched a vehicle finance scheme to inspire perceptive customers and fleet buyers to buy precision-engineered and affordably priced made-in-Nigeria Hyundai vehicles.

The scheme which is ongoing is designed to encourage local patrons to own and drive Hyundai vehicles, using convenient bank credit with low-interest rates.

Announcing the scheme in Lagos, the duo of Hyundai Motors Nigeria, manufacturers and distributors of Hyundai vehicles and Access Bank PLC explained that the scheme has convenient monthly repayment tenor up to 48 months, depending on the customer’s payment option.

While also adding that a three-month payment holiday will be offered to customers from the date of disbursement, the facilitators of the scheme said customers would, in addition, be offered labour free service for six months or 10,000kms (whichever is first) and a warranty of five years or 100,000kms (whichever is first).

Both establishments brokered this agreement recently in Lagos at the launch of the scheme aimed at easing challenges associated with accessing low-interest bank credit to procure choice cars.

“The credit initiative is a seamless plan for desiring patrons and fleet managers to access low-interest bank credit for the procurement of discounted Hyundai vehicles without necessarily paying commitment and management fees,” the duo explained.

Gaurav Vashisht, Head, Sales, Hyundai Motors Nigeria said: “The joint credit initiative is in line with Hyundai’s strategy and direction of making vehicle acquisition a seamless experience and it essentially assists prospective customers to buy new Hyundai vehicles and experience Hyundai inspiring technology.

The offer was intended to ease vehicle acquisition and assist customers including those without functional accounts with Access Bank