How FCMB Emerged Best SME Bank in Africa, Nigeria

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 9:33 am


They were rewards for its financial helps to small businesses which otherwise could have crumbled. First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has emerged as Best SME Bank in Africa and Best SME Bank in Nigeria. That was at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards on the 27th of August 2021.

According to a statement from its corporate affairs office, the SME friendly bank beat all other Nigerian and African banks to win the national and continental honours. “It emerged as Best SME Bank in Africa for the second time at the rigorous, prestigious, and transparent country-level honour programme for consumer financial services and technology in the Middle East and Africa.”

On the awards, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said, “We are excited to win two awards this year, especially the Best SME Bank in Africa, for the second year. This shows that we are meeting the specific needs of customers in this segment and are on a growth trajectory.

The awards will inspire us to further expand the frontiers of our innovation and go the extra mile to provide solutions that consistently enhance customer experience.”

Thanking the Asian Banker for the awards, Mrs Edun dedicated them to the Bank’s SME customers. She added that First City Monument Bank would continue to offer exceptional services, including funding and capacity building to small businesses.

 

