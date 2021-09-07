Edo school reopens 5 years after closure

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 7:57 pm


Photo: Mr. Dennis Idahosa with the students in one of the newly constructed classrooms


Mr. Dennis Idahosa with the students in one of the newly constructed classrooms

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
Five years after it was shut down due to its dilapidated state, Ekosodin Secondary School, in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, was on Tuesday reopened for learning activities.
The reopening of the was facilitated by the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa, who’s intervention resulted in the reconstruction of six-classroom block and a principal office in
The rebuilt secondary school was inaugurated on Tuesday along with 120 twin chairs and desks.
Before the intervention of the federal lawmaker, students of the the 45-year old secondary school, were sharing classrooms with the only primary school in the community for the past five years.
In his address, Idahosa said that the progressive-minded nature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the priority he placed on education, prompted his intervention.
He disclosed that 29 other projects, some completed, others on-going, will bear direct imapct on members of his constituents.
“I must say that what started as a dream have become a reality within a little space of time.
“Like I promised during my electioneering, I will only be involved in influencing projects that have direct impact on the people, just like what we are inaugurating today,” he said.
Expressing her joy, a delighted Senior Secondary School (SSS) 2 student, Miss Innocentia Eghianfo, said that before the movement to the primary school, the students were learning under “unbearable” condition.
“I was actually in JSS 1 when we relocated to join the pupils of Ekosodin Primary School and before the relocation, we were learning under all weather conditions; rains and sunshine.
“Aside that, there were no chairs and desks, so we had to come to school with our chairs and desks while majority who could not afford seats on bare floor.
“We are happy that we finally have our space; the afternoon and morning class sessions ocassioned by the relocation will now be a thing of the past, we also have chairs and desk now, we are indeed happy,” she stated.
Mr Victor Osayande, an old student of the school who corroborated Eghianfo’s narration, an old student of the school, said that their children have been spared from the inconveniences of the past five years.
On his part, the youth leader in the community, Mr Osahon Ogbemudia, commended Idahosa, even as he appealed for the reconstruction of the other building in the secondary school that have been in a state of disuse for over 10 years.

