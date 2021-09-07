Court in Oyo remands 4 herdsmen for alleged abduction

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 5:45 pm


By Adebisi Fatima Shittu
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered that four herdsmen be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged kidnapping.
The police charged Ibrahim Ahmadu, 20,  Abubakar Siddi, 25, Mohammadu Dariya ,28, and Shehu Usman , 23 with conspiracy, kidnapping and demanding ransom.
Chief Magistrate Olaide Hamzat, did not take plea of the suspects due to lack of jurisdiction.
Hamzat ordered that the suspects be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility, Oyo, Town.
Hamzat also directed the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).
He adjourned the matter until Oct. 25, for mention.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the suspects and others at large on July 7, at about 1 a.m.  kidnapped Abubakar Shehu from  his father’s camp for the purpose of collecting ransom.
He said the suspects demanded N30 million ransom from the victims father, Shehu Umaru.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 3  (1) (2) and punishable under section 4 (2), 10 of the Oyo State Kidnapping ( Prohibition ) Law 2016.

