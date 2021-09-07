Buhari reveals how Saudi Arabia has been ‘kind to Nigeria’

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday declared that the oil rich Saudi Arabia kingdom has been quite kind to Nigeria.

The President spoke when he played host to the Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs HRH Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud at State House, Abuja said the Kingdom has been doing this by agreeing to reduce its oil production to enable Nigeria get more production quota.

The President said with Nigeria’s large population and infrastructural deficit, the country needed all the revenue she could get from oil, a mainstay of the economy, “and Saudi Arabia has been very kind to us, making sacrifice by reducing production to accommodate us a number of times.”

President Buhari noted that the relationship between the two countries is very strong, “and dates back in time, both at the personal and national levels.”

“It is long and steadfast,” the President added.

Prince Al-Saud brought greetings from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, saying the Kingdom appreciates the relationship with Nigeria, “which dates back 61 years, and we want to strengthen it even further.”

The two countries, he said, have good prospects both economically and politically, not just among the leaders, but also the people.

“There’s still a lot we can do together,” the Prince submitted.