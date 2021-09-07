Bed occupancy in Lagos COVID-19 care centres hits 53%

Tuesday, September 7, 2021 2:49 pm


Patients undergoing treatment at Covid -19 ward in Nigeria:

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the bed occupancy level in the state’s public and private Coronavirus (COVID-19) care centres has increased to 53 per cent.

Abayomi made this known through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi on Tuesday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Sept. 5.

He said that in line with the state’s mitigation strategy, it was increasing the numbers of isolation centres available to treat the pandemic during this third wave.

The commissioner listed the eight care centres as: Infectious Disease Hospital 1, Yaba, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Armour, Paelon, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta.

Others are: INDO, Grover and Gbagada Isolation Centre.

Abayomi said the care centres had 410 bed capacity, with 193 bed spaces currently unoccupied.

He noted that the state recorded 185 new COVID-19 infections on the reported date, increasing the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 73,995.

The commissioner stated that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic stood at 700,999.

Abayomi said that 73 per cent of the tests were conducted by private laboratories accredited by the state government, while 27 per cent were done at the state public laboratories.

He said that 4,883 COVID-19 patients who had been successfully treated and recovered were discharged from the state’s care centres.

“Total number of COVID-19 recovery in communities is 65, 128.

“Cases currently under isolation are 231, while active cases under home-based care are 3,180,” he stated.

Abayomi noted that the state recorded three new COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the total deaths to 573.

“During the third wave of this pandemic, we have recorded about 199 COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos state,” he said.

According to the commissioner, Lagos State has a 10.6 per cent average positivity rate and 0.77 per cent fatality rate.

