Nigeria Vs Cape Verde: Air Peace boss urges Super Eagles to win, get N20m

By Yunus Yusuf

Allen Onyema, Chairman, Air Peace, has promised to splash N20 million on Super Eagles if they win their World Cup qualifying match against Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Onyema made the promise at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Monday while on board the Air Peace brand new Embraer, 95-E2 aircraft that airlifted the players to Cape Verde.

The airline chief said qualifying for the World Cup would open another opportunity for unifying the country.

“You won your first match resoundingly and we expect that the next one happening in Cape Verde on Tuesday will not be different,” Onyema said.

“Air Peace is very happy to be associated with the team.

“The favour, which God granted Air Peace is now following the team, and this reflected in their victory against Liberia on Sept. 3.

“I want to urge the team to use the power of sports as a medium of unification of the country.

“Gentlemen, this is why I decided to come to the airport at this time of the night by 2 a.m to address you,” he said.

Onyema urged the players to be at their best because Nigerians irrespective their ethnicity, clapped and yearned for victory against Liberia on Sept. 3.