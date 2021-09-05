Why we’re feeding 30,000 persons monthly in Osun -Gov. Oyetola

Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun says his administration is feeding no fewer than 30,000 vulnerable residents of the state every month.

The governor disclosed this in Abuja while giving the scorecard of his three years in office at NAN Forum, the flagship interview programme of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the feeding programme was being carried out in partnership with the Word Bank using the captured data of the beneficiaries.

“We are doing something that is so unique but not that noticeable outside Osun, we call it Osun Food Support Scheme.

“We are feeding 30,000 vulnerable people every month, and this is real, not political.

” We have the World Bank Assisted Social Register where they have captured virtually all vulnerable residents across the state.

“Anytime they want to do intervention, they go into the register which contains names, phone numbers, location, status and everything.

“According to the World Bank, the vulnerable are people who cannot afford just a little means of livelihood, especially those who don’t have dependants to take care of them.

“We started in April this year and we don’t have a deadline to stop the programme.

” As long as I remain governor by the grace of Almighty God, I wish to sustain it.

“People ask me, why do I do that? You see, I have been able to take care of the civil servants to a very large extent.

” I can take care of some members of the political class, not all of them, but some.

” However, there are people out there who don’t have means of anyone taking care of them.

“It is my opinion that the only way you can make them have a sense of belonging is to consciously take care of them. The programme has been successful, it has been wonderful and I am happy and proud about it.

“In addition to that, I have decided to create another platform to be able to support the aged and the widows.

” This class of people should be taken care of by government, the only way they can know that they have a government is for you to give them something on monthly basis.

“It is not a question of political class alone and the civil servants, it also involves the vulnerable. Osun has gone beyond a civil service state,’’ the governor said.