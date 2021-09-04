Kogi: Foundation accuses Power Ministry of paying for fake contract

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Federal Ministry of Power has been accused of paying several millions of naira for the construction of a non existent rural road in Kogi State.

A non-governmental organization, Media Advocacy West Africa, MAWA, Foundation made the allegation in a report.

According to the group, information by the Ministry shows that it has paid N81.4 million to Tec Engineering Company Nig Limited as fee for the construction of Alloma-Ofabo-Akpanya road in Kogi State.

The money was reportedly paid by the Ministry in December 2019, according to a document seen by MAWA Foundation.

But MAWA said it learnt from members of the community that that Ofabo-Akpanya Road in Igalamela-Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State has never been constructed since the world began.

They added that the only road that passes through the communities in the area was created by the early settlers and has since remained in the same state to this moment.

A source who preferred not to be named said that since the beginning of human existence, Ofabo-Akpanya Road has never been constructed and wondered why a government ministry will pay the huge money as a fee for road construction that did not happen.

“Sometimes I feel like crying over the kind of corruption that happens in this part of the world, how does one explain that a government ministry that should know better will pay over N81 million for a contract that never existed, using our community as a cover,” MAWA quoted another source as saying.