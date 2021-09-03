Suspension of Secondus: Rivers PDP Chairman makes more revelations

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has made more revelations on why its ward 5 executive suspended the national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus last Wednesday.

Speaking on a radio programme in Port Harcourt on Friday, Desmond Akawor, the River State chairman of PDP accused Prince Secondus of not being a subscribing member of the party.

He said the embattled chairman of PDP has refused to pay his dues to the party through his PDP Ward 5 in Andoni local government Council area of Rivers State.

He also claimed that Secondus sabotaged the party by placing a ban on the Ward 5 PDP executive of Andoni local government area from welcoming the Dr. Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, the former State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC into the party after he defected to PDP.

Ikanya and Secondus are from Ward 5 in Andoni local government

He added that there have have series of misdemeanors committed by Secondus as a leader of the party both at the State and national levels prior to his suspension.

“He issued an order to the Ward 5 executive not to welcome Davies Ibiamu Ikanya, the former Chairman of APC, who defected to PDP and was received by the Governor Nyesom Wike and other party leaders in the State. We regarded the decamping as a bumper harvest politically, but because they are of the same ward, we considered that directive a clear sabotage and going against the interest and progress of the party and an anti-paty activity”.

Akawor added that “As at today, the position of PDP in Rivers State is that Uche Secondus is no longer the national Chairman of PDP because he has been suspended at the Ward level, ratified at local government level and the State level.

“As far as the PDP in the Rivers state Uche Secondus is suspended from the party and is our former national Chairman.We now have an acting Chairman of the party because he completely derailed from the tenets of our party and It’s constitution”.

“On June 5th I wrote a later to all wards to furnish us with party members that have not paid their dues and party members who have decamped. Among the wards that responded was ward 5 in Andoni and records clearly showed that he had not paid his dues for the past four years. As for our party if for six consecutive months you have not paid your dues, it’s an offense”.

“As the issues at the ward level was were handled, including the balkanization of the party, we started receiving embarrassing reports that the seven members of the National Working Committee, NWC, had resigned and they gave reason clearly that why they were resigning was because of the maladministration of the party by the former Chairman.”

Akawor, stated despite all interventions by the leadership of party in state and national levels to make Secondus see reasons, he superinded the decamping of Governors of Ebonyi and Cross River State and three Senators.

The State Chairman added that Secondus by his leadership, conduct and selfish interest disgraced and abandoned the State as the national Chairman of the party.

He alleged that all entreaties made to Secondus to protect the interest of the State and the interest of Southern States, who through their Governors advocated from the zoning of the next President should come from the South in 2023 did not make any sense to him.

“When a masquerade decides to dance naked in the Market Square and disgrace the Community,the Community will be forced to show him the tree where it’s mask was carved,”Akawor stated.