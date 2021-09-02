Osinbajo travels to Tanzania

Osinbajo travels to Tanzania

Thursday, September 2, 2021 5:01 pm


Yemi Osinbajo travelling to Arusha in Tanzania,

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja on Thursday for Arusha, Tanzania, on a short visit.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

The vice president will, as NAN reported, be received in Arusha by his Tanzanian counterpart, Dr Philip Mpango.
While in Arusha, Osinbajo will visit the African Court of Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), an African Union agency in Arusha, among other engagements.
He is expected back in Abuja on Sept. 6.
Nigeria and Tanzania, both former British colonies, have maintained cordial trade and diplomatic relations since the two countries gained independence in 1960 and 1961 respectively.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopian PM 6 mins ago

    Ethiopia: Tigray aid situation worsening by the day, UN warns
    Dr Godwin Kwanga of Benue State University: rescued from kidnappers 23 mins ago

    Police rescue abducted Benue varsity lecturer
    Iwuanyanwu: quits politics 44 mins ago

    Iwuanyanwu quits politics, says he feels accomplished
    Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State: Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of APC 55 mins ago

    Congresses: APC to punish members over court cases
    Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani: predicts victory for APC in Southeast in the 2023 general elections 1 hour ago

    2023: APC ready to take over 5 Southeast states – Sen. Nnamani
    4 hours ago

    Narrow Politics and Questions of Democratic Development
    5 hours ago

    The Anambra election will be free and fair, not written
    Flood takes over major streets of Port Harcourt after over 10 hours of rainfall 5 hours ago

    Flood takes over Port Harcourt after over 10 hours of heavy rain