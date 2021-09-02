Ondo doctors suspend strike

By Oluwafemi Ojo

Members of the Ondo state chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and its affiliates have suspended their industrial dispute with the state government after a protracted intervention by lawmakers and other stakeholders.

At a parley with lawmakers at the Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, in Akure, the medical practitioners called on the state government to honour the terms of the agreement reached with them, especially payment of their outstanding salaries, in line with their colleagues in the civil service.

NMA State Chairman, Dr. Stella Adegbehingbe thanked the lawmakers and other stakeholders for their intervention, but called for the prompt payment of their outstanding salaries, to act as stimulant to members who have been out of work for sometime.

Adegbehingbe urged government not to intimidate any member for participating in the strike, through any form of victimisation.

Other affiliate members who spoke at the parley urged government to look into the payment of the stipulated welfare packages to the doctors as a way of curbing the massive drift of professional medical personnel.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr Abiodun Faleye, and other lawmakers, pledged to reach out to necessary stakeholders with a view to ironing out grey areas and stemming incessant industrial disputes in the state’s health sector.

The meeting had in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Hospitals Management Board, Dr Olaniran Ikuemola, representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Uche Odionyema, and other affiliate officers of the body of medical practitioners in the State.