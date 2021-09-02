Makinde Unveils Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey for Oyo’s Development Plan   

Thursday, September 2, 2021 2:41 pm


The Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Thursday flagged off the conduct of the sixth edition of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) in the state.

Makinde, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Professor Musibau Babatunde, described the statistics as a veritable tool to achieve analytical ideas for development.

He added that the survey would support the ongoing efforts of the Seyi Makinde led administration in Oyo state to prepare its development plan and to track the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the five-point agenda of the present administration.

The objectives of the Survey are to provide up-to-date statistical information on the conditions of children and women in Nigeria and specifically on child’s right; provide data for SDG reporting and the African Union Agenda 2063 monitoring; provide reliable data for immunization coverage of children aged 0 to 47 months for both the basic vaccination and complementary antigens, and determine obstacles to utilization of routine immunization services.

The governor asserted that the data achieved from the MICS will enable the State to assess its current position and also enable it to project into the future in the context of the twenty-year development plan of the State.

Furthermore, he said the survey will help to formulate socio-economic policies that will address the needs of households, basic educational development, child and maternal health, reproductive health, among others.

In his remarks, the State’s Statistician General, Adekunle Ajuwon, lauded the programme, adding that the present administration’s commitment to collation of data is commendable.

He noted that the rate of out-of-school children has reduced drastically, due to the conduct of past surveys in Oyo state.

Ajuwon also said that the Survey analysis will reveal the living conditions in Oyo State using critical household indicators factors that will determine the needs and actualization of the society.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Zonal Coordinator and State Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, Mr. Arowolo, affirmed the collaboration of UNICEF with the state Government to achieve evidence-based analysis.

He said the survey would be carried out in selected enumeration areas in the state.

